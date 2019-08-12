For $10, this USB-C hard drive enclosure makes your old HDD portable (30% off)

- Aug. 12th 2019 4:47 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure for $10.21 Prime shipped when the code RC7E25O7 is used at checkout. This is nearly 30% off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you recently upgraded your MacBook or PC with a speedy new SSD, this is a great way to repurpose your old hard drive. You’ll be able to just slide it into the tray (as long as it was a 2.5-inch model) and instantly access your files again. This enclosure sports USB 3.0 through USB-C, making it compatible with Apple’s latest MacBooks or iPads out of the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you still use a USB 3.0/A-based computer, then use your savings to grab this 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for under $3 each. You’ll be able to use your new enclosure with older computers without having to carry around new cables.

For those who already have a USB 3.0/A portable hard drive, just grab this 2-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters for under $1.50 each. This gives you the ability to make your old portable HDD new again and gain compatibility with Apple’s latest products in the process.

Aukey USB-C 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure features:

  • Convenient External Storage: Turn a 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD (with 1.5Gbps, 3Gbps, or 6Gbps data transfer rate) into a portable external hard drive. Upgrade or back up your USB-C computer or laptop with up to 2TB hard drive capacity
  • SuperSpeed Performance: Rapid data transfer rates up to 5Gbps through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for up to 70% faster performance compared to traditional BOT (Bulk-Only Transport) mass storage access over USB 3.1 Gen 1
  • Compact Design: Lightweight, portable disk enclosure for your USB-C laptop turns drives from old computers into portable storage or backup drives, and protects your data wherever you go
  • Easy to Use: Screwless hard drive installation and plug & play operation (no drivers or software needed) ensure quick, fuss-free access to your data

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide