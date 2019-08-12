For $10, this USB-C hard drive enclosure makes your old HDD portable (30% off)

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure for $10.21 Prime shipped when the code RC7E25O7 is used at checkout. This is nearly 30% off its normal going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you recently upgraded your MacBook or PC with a speedy new SSD, this is a great way to repurpose your old hard drive. You’ll be able to just slide it into the tray (as long as it was a 2.5-inch model) and instantly access your files again. This enclosure sports USB 3.0 through USB-C, making it compatible with Apple’s latest MacBooks or iPads out of the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you still use a USB 3.0/A-based computer, then use your savings to grab this 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters for under $3 each. You’ll be able to use your new enclosure with older computers without having to carry around new cables.

For those who already have a USB 3.0/A portable hard drive, just grab this 2-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters for under $1.50 each. This gives you the ability to make your old portable HDD new again and gain compatibility with Apple’s latest products in the process.

Aukey USB-C 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure features:

Convenient External Storage: Turn a 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD (with 1.5Gbps, 3Gbps, or 6Gbps data transfer rate) into a portable external hard drive. Upgrade or back up your USB-C computer or laptop with up to 2TB hard drive capacity

SuperSpeed Performance: Rapid data transfer rates up to 5Gbps through the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) port with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for up to 70% faster performance compared to traditional BOT (Bulk-Only Transport) mass storage access over USB 3.1 Gen 1

Compact Design: Lightweight, portable disk enclosure for your USB-C laptop turns drives from old computers into portable storage or backup drives, and protects your data wherever you go

Easy to Use: Screwless hard drive installation and plug & play operation (no drivers or software needed) ensure quick, fuss-free access to your data

