LG G8 ThinQ Android Smartphone has never sold for less: $500 (Reg. up to $850)

Amazon offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone with hands-free Alexa for $499.99 shipped. Typically selling for $650 at Amazon these days, you’ll still find it going for $850 at Best Buy as well as B&H. That saves you up to 41% and drops the price down to the lowest we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, LG’s G8 ThinQ comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be able to add an extra 2TB in thanks to an expandable microSD card slot. On the back of LG’s handset you’ll also find 16 and 12MP dual rear-cameras. Other notable features include Hand ID, 3D Face Unlock, or Fingerprint ID authentication, Airmotion controls and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Wrap your new handset in a protective case and really put your savings to work. One standout for us is on Spigen’s Tough Armor Designed, which will run you $17 at Amazon. This case was “designed to optimize wireless charging capability” and uses Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. It also features a built-in kickstand to make watching videos more convenient.

Don’t forget that you can take $250 off LG’s V35 ThinQ Smartphone at $400, or pick up the Razer Phone 2 on sale from $390 (Reg. $600+).

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

The LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone gives you a high-resolution 16MP super ultra-wide/12MP standard dual-camera system, and a host of convenient features, such as optical and electronic image stabilization, up to 8x zoom, and manual camera controls to let you get the most out of every shot. The G8 ThinQ also features a front standard 8MP selfie camera that incorporates 3D scanning technology. Imagine unlocking your phone not just with your face, but with your hand. Hand ID tech scans your palm and uses vein-recognition to unlock the phone.

