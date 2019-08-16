Apple launches huge $5 comedy movie sale for the weekend

Following Tuesday’s notable $8 animated movie sale, Apple is back again with a fresh batch of discounts. This time around you’ll find a wide-ranging $5 comedy sale including some of the biggest hits from the last 20 years. Of course, each of these titles will become a permanent addition to your collection. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

There’s plenty of notable $5 movies in this weekend’s sale, many of which sell regularly for upwards of $15 to $20. Each of these titles are a match of or new all-time lows. Here are a few of our favorites:

Hit up Tuesday’s sale for even more deals on animated films, dramas, and a big $1 rental promotion.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!