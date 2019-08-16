Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar $28, more

Amazon currently offers the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar for $27.99 shipped. Usually selling for $35 these days, like you’ll find at Apple and Target, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy and Walmart still charge closer to $40. Featuring both a Lightning and 3.5mm adapter, Belkin’s Audio + Charge Rockstar supplement’s your newer iPhone’s roster of I/O. This is great for using in the car to connect with your stereo or for jamming out with your favorite pair of wired headphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s Silicone iPhone XS/Max Case drops to $20, Leather $25, more from $17
- Ainope Car Air Vent Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code 60KHUXFV
- Lecone 10W Fabric Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code THXFANLU
- Take 40% off Marshall’s Kilburn Steel Bluetooth Speaker: $150, more from $100
- Speck Presidio Pro iPhone Xs Max Case: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Twelve South Back to School sale has iPhone and iPad accessories from $15
- TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds: $37 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code TVUM48N4
- RAVPower 18W USB-C PD 10000mAh Power Bank: $21 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code TVAN4Q56
- AINOPE Bluetooth In-Car Transmitter: $11.50 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
- w/ code IWJ4S9Z8
- RAVPower MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code CNCWLSRC
The 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar allows you to use your headphones while charging your iPhone. Just connect your 3.5 mm headphones, speakers, or AUX cable (aka AUX cord) to enjoy music or talk hands free, while you charge. Use the 3.5 mm RockStar at home, at work, in the car, or on the go.
Works with: Any Apple device that runs iOS 9 or later, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 7 MFi-certified Lightning to USB cables 3.5 mm Headphones, speakers, and other audio devices that connect via your 3.5 mm headphone jack or AUX cable (aka AUX cord)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!