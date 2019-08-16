Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar $28, more

Amazon currently offers the Belkin 3.5mm Audio + Charge Rockstar for $27.99 shipped. Usually selling for $35 these days, like you’ll find at Apple and Target, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy and Walmart still charge closer to $40. Featuring both a Lightning and 3.5mm adapter, Belkin’s Audio + Charge Rockstar supplement’s your newer iPhone’s roster of I/O. This is great for using in the car to connect with your stereo or for jamming out with your favorite pair of wired headphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers.

The 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar allows you to use your headphones while charging your iPhone. Just connect your 3.5 mm headphones, speakers, or AUX cable (aka AUX cord) to enjoy music or talk hands free, while you charge. Use the 3.5 mm RockStar at home, at work, in the car, or on the go.

Works with: Any Apple device that runs iOS 9 or later, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone 7 MFi-certified Lightning to USB cables 3.5 mm Headphones, speakers, and other audio devices that connect via your 3.5 mm headphone jack or AUX cable (aka AUX cord)