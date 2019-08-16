Stock up on K-Cups/ground coffee from $5: Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks, many more

As part of its 3-day Anniversary Sale, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on a selection of K-Cup pod packs. One standout is the 44-pack of Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend K-Cup Pods for $19.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $30, Staples is currently charging $22 on sale while the best Amazon listings start at around $28. This is roughly $0.45 per cup. This is that original Dunkin’ Donuts blend your familiar with in convenient K-cup format. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for more coffee deals from $5.

Browse through the rest of the 3-day coffee sale at Best Buy right here. You’ll find even more K-cup packs on sale from Green Mountain, Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme and others. All of today’s deals are 40 to 48-packs from $20 each and are regularly between $28 and $30. Plus, we have even more options for you down below.

More Coffee Deals:

While we are talking coffee, do yourself a favor and go watch our video review for The Bergamot portable brewer. And then go check out these celebrity mugs from the Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry celebrity collab.

Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend K-Cup Pods:

Keurig Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend K-Cup® Pods (44-Pack): Energize the start of your day with a cup of rich, delicious coffee made in your compatible Keurig brewer. With 44 K-Cup pods included, you’ll have plenty on hand for multiple cups.

