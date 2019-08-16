Prop up your MacBook anywhere with this $16 aluminum stand (Reg. $24)

Vogek Direct via Amazon offers its Adjustable MacBook and PC Stand for $15.99 Prime shipped when promo code VS3S5FSZ is applied during checkout. That’s down $8 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. You’d pay at least 20% more elsewhere. This portable MacBook stand is made of aluminum, so it will match your Apple gear wonderfully while on-the-go. Features an adjustable design that can go from two to four-inches for just the right setup. Ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of mobile setups, use your savings from today’s lead deal and grab a two-pack of Nite Ize ties. I’m a huge fan of this product line, which conveniently acts as a simple way to organize cables and more on the go. This particular pair has a loop system that’s ideal for handling bulkier cables like a MacBook charger.

Those looking for a more high-end MacBook stand will want to swing by Twelve South’s back to school sale which includes various models sure to give your device a boost.

Vogek Adjustable MacBook Stand features:

Portable & Adjustable Riser Stand: This laptop stand has three adjustable angles to lift your laptop to a comfortable height for your using. Foldable design can facilitate your use and you can put it in you pack and not take too much room.

Lightweight & Stable Aluminum Stand：Stable aluminum construction with slim design, super lightweight which allows you to carry it anytime and anywhere. Superior Aluminum material can maximize its cooling effect to help dissipate heat dissipate heat to prevent your laptop from overheating.

Ergonomic & Ventilate Design: Reasonable height adjustable from 2.3-4.3 inch meet ergonomic design, allowing users to select a comfortable height to lift your laptop to a eye lever to reduce your spine alignment, minimize back pains, prevent eyestrain and eliminate hand fatigue. Ventilate Suspension design significantly decreases your laptop cooling time.

