Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD 20000mAh Power Bank $34, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 18W USB-C PD 20000mAh Power Bank for $34.07 shipped when code 9I3G8NVT has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $48, today’s offer saves you close to 30% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Featuring a USB-C PD port, you’ll be able to supply 18W of power to a connected device or recharge the power bank itself from a wall outlet. You’ll also find a 2.4A USB-A port for powering up other devices. And with a 20000mAh battery, this will be able to refuel your iPhone XS or other smartphone several times over. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Keep your devices charged on-the-go with this 20000mAh power bank. Packed with plenty of charging power and 2 output ports for all your device-charging needs. The fingerprint-resistant, matte black surface has a great look and feel.
USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for an extra 12 hours of gameplay.
