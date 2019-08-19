Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 18W USB-C PD 20000mAh Power Bank $34, more

- Aug. 19th 2019 10:25 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 18W USB-C PD 20000mAh Power Bank for $34.07 shipped when code 9I3G8NVT has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $48, today’s offer saves you close to 30% and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Featuring a USB-C PD port, you’ll be able to supply 18W of power to a connected device or recharge the power bank itself from a wall outlet. You’ll also find a 2.4A USB-A port for powering up other devices. And with a 20000mAh battery, this will be able to refuel your iPhone XS or other smartphone several times over. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey 33W USB-C Car Charger: $13 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
    • w/ code BUZ2KL4Z 
  • Insignia 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: $15 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
  • Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable hits Amazon low at $14
  • Aukey 21W Solar Panel Charger: $38.50 (Reg. $55) | Amazon
    • w/ code BECHEYPP
  • AmazonBasics MFi Lightning Cable: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon 
  • Pioneer Truly Wireless Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $65) | Amazon 
  • Add Panasonic’s Bluetooth Phone Set to your small business for $85 (26% off)

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS hits Amazon low at $102 (Reg. $129)
  • Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi Charger drops to new low at $60 (24% off)
  • Ainope Car Air Vent Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ code 60KHUXFV
  • Lecone 10W Fabric Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code THXFANLU
  • Speck Presidio Pro iPhone Xs Max Case: $12 (Reg. $16) | Amazon 

Keep your devices charged on-the-go with this 20000mAh power bank. Packed with plenty of charging power and 2 output ports for all your device-charging needs. The fingerprint-resistant, matte black surface has a great look and feel.

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for an extra 12 hours of gameplay.

Best Amazon Deals

