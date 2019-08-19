LaCie’s Thunderbolt 3 5TB portable hard drive is $140 (Reg. $180), more

Amazon offers the LaCie Mobile 5TB Thunderbolt 3 Portable Hard Drive for $139.99 shipped. This deal is also available at B&H. Regularly up to $180, today’s price drop is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by at least $20. LaCie takes your mobile content creation setup to a new level with fast Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds and a sleek design. If you’re still rocking legacy USB-A connectivity, you’ll get a backup USB 3.0 cable as well. With significantly faster transfer speeds, you’ll be able to move high resolution content and other big files between devices with ease. Includes one month of Adobe Creative Cloud with purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More deals below.

Those looking for a more tough design will want to consider LaCie’s Rugged 5TB USB-C Portable Hard Drive for $169.99. Also at B&H. That’s down 15% or so from the regular price. You won’t get the ultra-fast Thunderbolt 3 transfer speeds here, but a robust design and USB-C connectivity make the trade-offs negligible. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Need more storage? WD’s 8TB My Cloud Pro NAS is $466, which is a hefty 33% discount from the regular going rate.

LaCie Mobile Thunderbolt 3 Hard Drive features:

Enjoy 5TB of enormous capacity for photos, playlists, docs, and more

Use seamlessly with Mac, Windows, USB-C, and USB 3.0

Back up files with a single click or schedule automatic backups

Turn footage into flawless productions with one free month of Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan

