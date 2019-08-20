Razer’s new 2019-edition Kraken Gaming Headset drops to $60 (25% off), more

Amazon offers the Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset 2019 Edition in black or green for $59.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, that’s good for a 25% discount and a new Amazon all-time low. For its latest version of the Kraken headset, Razer has built-in plenty of enhancements. You’ll find a 7.1 surround sound system with a “wider soundscape” than before. In terms of actual build quality, the Bauxite aluminum frame has been complemented by new ear cushions with memory foam and a cooling gel layer. Plus to ensure teammates can clearly hear you in competitive play, Razer’s headset sports a cardioid microphone. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 110 customers. Learn more here. Hit the jump for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Sennheiser GSX 1000 Gaming Audio Amplifier for $134.74 shipped. Normally selling for $210, it just recently dropped to $170, a price you’ll currently find offered at B&H. Today’s price cut brings it down an extra 20% to a new Amazon all-time low.

Featuring Sennheiser’s Binaural Rendering Engine, this gaming amp delivers surround sound audio for a more immersive gaming experience. There’s even a touch display and aluminum volume wheel. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 150 shoppers.

Put your savings from today’s headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Kraken under your battlestation when not in use.

We’re also seeing plenty of other gaming accessories on sale from $20, so be sure to swing by our roundup for more.

R azer Kraken Gaming Headset 2019 Edition features:

Since its inception, the Razer Kraken has built a reputation as a cult classic within the gaming community. It made its mark as a staple at countless gaming events, conventions, and tournaments. We’ve now improved the features of this crowd favorite to not just give its audio quality a boost but also make it more comfortable so you can game all day with the headset you love. This is the new Razer Kraken.

