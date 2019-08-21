LEGO’s 5,900-piece Creator Expert Taj Mahal drops to new low at $90 off, more

Walmart is offering the LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal for $279.99 shipped once added to your cart. Down from $370 like you’ll find at Amazon, LEGO direct and Target, we haven’t seen it on sale in 2019 thus far, let alone down to this price. It’s the best we’ve ever seen and $40 under our previous mention. Comprised of 5,923 bricks, this is a must-have for fans of historical landmarks and more. I assembled this one last summer and can definitely recommend it if intricate brick-built detailing is what you’re after. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more notable LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable deals include:

Plus, you can still assemble LEGO’s UCS Y-Wing Starfighter at $156 (22% off), more kits from $16.

Be sure to check out LEGO’s recently-unveiled iOS-enabled Disney Train and Station, as well as the upcoming Harry Potter and Star Wars advent calendars.

LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal features:

Build and discover the LEGO® Creator Expert Taj Mahal. The huge ivory-white marble mausoleum, located in the Indian city of Agra is renowned as one of the world’s architectural wonders. It was commissioned in 1631 by the Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife, the Empress Mumtaz Mahal. This relaunched 2008 LEGO interpretation features the structure’s 4 facades with sweeping arches, balconies and arched windows. The central dome, subsidiary domed chambers and surrounding minarets are topped with decorative finials, and the raised platform is lined with recessed arches.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!