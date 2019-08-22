Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand $40, more

- Aug. 22nd 2019 10:22 am ET

Amazon offers the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price drop by $5 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 10W output, Belkin’s Boost Up Charger can also dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones. Whether you’re looking for a new overnight charger or something to place on your desk, this is a great option. It’s stand design notably keeps devices propped up while refueling, so you can check notifications and more at a glance. Rated 4+ stars from 80% of customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Optimized for Apple and Samsung devices, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W is tuned to deliver the fastest possible wireless charging speed to Qi-enabled iPhone models at 7.5-watts, and Samsung devices at 9-watts. Just place your phone onto the stand for a quick and easy power boost.

Compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W has been engineered to provide the fastest possible wireless charging speed to iPhone and Samsung devices, while delivering a standard 5W charge to all other Qi-enabled devices.

