Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand $40, more

Amazon offers the Belkin Boost Up 10W Qi Charging Stand for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price drop by $5 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 10W output, Belkin’s Boost Up Charger can also dish out 7.5W of power to iPhones. Whether you’re looking for a new overnight charger or something to place on your desk, this is a great option. It’s stand design notably keeps devices propped up while refueling, so you can check notifications and more at a glance. Rated 4+ stars from 80% of customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Optimized for Apple and Samsung devices, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W is tuned to deliver the fastest possible wireless charging speed to Qi-enabled iPhone models at 7.5-watts, and Samsung devices at 9-watts. Just place your phone onto the stand for a quick and easy power boost. Compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone, the Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W has been engineered to provide the fastest possible wireless charging speed to iPhone and Samsung devices, while delivering a standard 5W charge to all other Qi-enabled devices.

