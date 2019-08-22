Score 4TB of Seagate storage with its desktop hard drive at a new low of $70

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $69.99 shipped. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s also $10 less than our previous mention, a sale price you’ll find at Best Buy and Walmart right now. Treat your desktop workstation to some added storage by picking up Seagate’s Expansion Hard Drive. Perfect for Time Machine backups as well, this drive gives your Mac, PC or even gaming console 4TB of additional space. Seagate’s drive sports up to 160MBps transfer speeds thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 4,100 shoppers.

To further solidify how good of a deal today’s discount is, you’ll be getting 4TB of storage for $8 less than the 3TB version sells for right now. Though if mobility is a must or you’re looking to save some extra cash, Seagate’s 2TB Portable External Hard Drive HDD at $60 is a great alternative.

For the latest and greatest in the storage world, Western Digital just unveiled a new 12TB Game Drive for Xbox One alongside SSDs and more.

Seagate Expansion Desktop 4TB Hard Drive features:

The 4TB Expansion Desktop External Hard Drive from Seagate is automatically recognized by Windows, requires no additional software to install, and nothing to configure. Files such as photos, videos, music, and documents can be easily transferred to this drive via drag-and-drop, and fast data transfers are ensured using micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 1. This external hard drive features a 4TB storage capacity, is also compatible with USB 2.0, and includes a 4′ USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter.

