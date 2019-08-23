Ahead of Labor Day, Goal Zero is taking 20% off a selection of its portable power banks, solar accessories, and lights with deals from $56. You’ll find some of the deals matched at the company’s official Amazon storefront. Headlining is the Sherpa 100AC Power Bank for $239.99 shipped at Amazon as well as direct. Normally $300 at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount and is the lowest we’ve ever seen. Featuring dual 60W USB-C PD ports, Sherpa 100AC comes loaded with other charging outputs including a 5W Qi pad, 2.4A USB-A and more. It also packs four rugged cables to power up just about any device. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire Goal Zero Labor Day sale here or head below for more top picks.

Another standout in Goal Zero’s Labor Day sale is the Yeti 1400 Lithium Power Station for $1,439.95 shipped at Amazon and direct. Down from $1,800, today’s offer saves you $360 and is the first notable discount. This also marks the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

If you thought the Sherpa 100AC was packed with I/O, then the Yeti 1400 will blow you away. You’ll find dual AC outlets, alongside two 60W USB-C PD and 2.4A USB-A ports, plus more. Perfect for adding to your tailgating or camping kit. It also connects to your iPhone via a companion app for power usage statistics and more.

Other deals in Goal Zero’s Labor Day sale

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a notable 30% discount on Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger at $175. Pairing it with either of today’s Sherpa or Yeti deals will have you ready to go even when away from home.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Power Bank features:

Portable power for laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, and much more—the Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Power Bank makes it possible to charge and run your devices on the plane, in the field, and off the grid. This two-pound, 7.5 x 5.7 x 1″ power bank comes with the outputs you need to charge even power-hungry devices quickly. The Sherpa 100AC stores and delivers enough power to charge two laptops, three tablets, 10 smartphones or 18 POV cameras, using a standard 100-watt AC outlet, USB-C Power Delivery ports, a 5V, 2.4A USB-A port, and a wireless phone charging pad.

