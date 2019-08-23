After a lengthy period between its introduction at CES 2018 and availability, the iDevices Instinct in-wall smart switch is now finally available for purchase. It made waves at its initial introduction last year as one of the first light switches with built-in Alexa functionality. We’re not talking compatibility here, there is a full-blown speaker inside the switch that can relay Alexa commands and even playback music. Of course, there is the usual host of built-in controls and app compatibility, so you can dim your lights in whichever manner fits your setup best. Hit the jump for more details on the iDevices Instinct switch.

iDevices Instinct finally ships with Alexa built-in

It’s been a long wait for Alexa fans pining for the latest iDevices release. But at long last, the Instinct light switch is finally available with a sleek design and built-in voice assistant functionality. Here’s a deeper look at what you can expect:

Harness the power of Amazon Alexa throughout your home without adding clutter to your countertop. Instinct is your personal assistant for anything — get news updates, shop, enjoy hands-free control of your smart home, and so much more. Packed with technology that’s hidden by design, Instinct fits into every room and features high-performance sound, dual-microphones, and an LED light ring that’s invisible unless you say so.

While there sadly isn’t any HomeKit compatibility here, which you’d expect given its Alexa-centric design, there is still plenty to like about the latest from iDevices. If you’ve wanted to expand Alexa throughout your home without investing in a larger speaker, the Insight can provide coverage throughout your home. It offers support for single-pole setups. If you have a more complex install, this option may not be compatible.

9to5Toys’ Take

Setting any privacy concerns aside for the time being, there is a lot to like about what iDevices is doing here. Bringing Alexa to a wall switch is an easy way to solve two issues at once: expanding your voice assistant-controlled home and adding smarts to a light switch.

iDevices is looking to soothe any of those aforementioned privacy concerns with a mode that turns off the Alexa microphones. While that should help, there are obviously a number of issues that can creep up when you put microphones all over your home. But overall, I’m excited to see iDevices finally release this product after a long delay and look forward to more innovation as our smart homes evolve.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!