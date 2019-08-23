Amazon is offering the Razer Blade Stealth 13 with 1.8GHz i7/16GB/256GB on sale for $1,099.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down from its $1,599 list price and around $1,200 or so going rate at Amazon, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This model sports a higher-powered Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a dedicated NVIDIA MX150 4GB graphics card, giving you the ultimate on-the-go work machine. It’s ultra-light, portable, and offers up to 13-hours of battery life. Plus, when you get home, just hook up an eGPU to the Thunderbolt 3 port to get even greater gaming power. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Other laptops on sale:

Ditch the 16GB of RAM and dedicated graphics card to save $100. If you’re just looking for a great, well-built, ultra-portable laptop, then the entry-level Blade Stealth is a great option.

If you’re wanting to make the ultimate Chroma Cave, well, we have the guide for you. Our very own video producer Jordan built one around the Razer Blade 15, though you can do the same with the Blade Stealth 13 that’s on sale above above.

No matter what laptop you get, this $25 Prime shipped laptop stand is a must for any workstation. It will bring your computer up to eye level, which is better for posture while working. Plus, it gives your laptop the ability to breath better, which results in lower temps, making your fans work less. All in all, it’ll give you a quieter work environment.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 features:

NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (25W) 4GB VRAM graphics, Quad core 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8565U processor, and 16GB dual channel memory

Up to 13 hours long battery life Ultra thin, light and incredibly durable with a CNC unibody aluminum frame

Visually stunning matte Full HD screen with 100% sRGB color saturation for work and entertainment

Keyboard featuring single zone RGB lighting with 16.8 million color options, and a precision glass touchpad

Includes Thunderbolt 3, USB C, USB A, Wireless AC, Windows Hello infrared camera, and dual array mics

