The DODOcase Labor Day Sale is now live. After seeing some solid Apple accessory deals in the Pad & Quill sale, DODOcase is now offering 20% off sitewide. Simply use code LABORDAY2019 at checkout to redeem the special price. From bespoke iPhone cases and iPad covers to Apple Watch bands and its LeatherCraft accessory line (cord organizers, much more), there doesn’t appear to be any exclusions in the Labor Day event. Shipping varies by item and starts at around $5. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

DODOcase Labor Day Sale:

One particular standout from the DODOcase Labor Day Sale is its Classic Leather Apple Watch Band. Regularly $70, today’s promo code will knock your total down to just $56. That’s easily one of the best prices we have tracked on this band and matching the Memorial Day deal we saw back in May. Along with the natural cow hide leather band, you can select from four stitching colors, opt for black or nickel hardware or even a laser etched monogram. They will also patina over time giving that aged look that just keeps better the more you wear it.

Book-Bound Smart Covers:

It’s almost impossible to go wrong with the DODOcase Labor Day Sale, especially considering these products basically never go on sale outside of these holiday events. However, another great option is the the Classic Black Book-Bound Smart Cover for the 2019 iPad Air 10.5-inch. Regularly $65, you can score one for $51.96 right now using the above code. You’re looking at a handcrafted book-bound Smart Cover with angled viewing capabilities, a polymer tray, an elastic closure, and an Apple Pencil loop. You can also optionally throw a foil stamped monogram on there as well: “Personalize with up to three letters stamped on the bottom right corner of the front cover in gold foil”.

DODOcase Classic Leather Apple Watch Band:

This is the perfect accessory for your Apple Watch and is the finishing piece that allows you to carry your personal style across all your Apple devices. Dodocase has you covered… iPhone, iPad, Macbook and now Apple Watches! Nothing beats the feel of natural leather. Dodocase Apple Watch bands combine the inherent beauty of leather with a minimalist stitch pattern for a classic yet stylish look.

