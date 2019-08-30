Smartphone Accessories: JBL Link 10 Speaker with Google Assistant $40 (refurb), more

Harman Kardon’s eBay storefront offers the JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but we’ve seen it more recently at $100. Best Buy is currently charging full price. For the Google Assistant-centered smart home, this portable Bluetooth speaker is sure to get the job done. But there’s also built-in Chromecast support, so you can use it in tandem with other compatible devices in multi-room setups. Built-in battery provides up to five hours of playback. Includes 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker: $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- w/ code XNAHRL9D
- EasyAcc 10W Qi Charging Pad: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code ZQXV6PT3
- Aukey 3-pack USB-C Cables: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code GX5JHBGU
- The big boy OontZ Angle 3XL Bluetooth Speaker now $80 at Amazon (20% off)
- Track heart rate, sleep and more with Fitbit Charge 3: $110 (Amazon low)
- Powerbeats Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip, now at new low of $200 (Reg. $250)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth Speaker: $220 (Reg. $300) | Amazon
- Aukey 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad: $6 (Reg. $15+)
- w/ on-page coupon and code J88ZRU6W
- Twelve South Journal for iPhone 6/7/8 Plus: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch is on sale from $279 in various finishes
- Get two Echo smart speakers for $80 + $15 Kohl’s Cash ($200 value)
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Assistant gets the 9to5 seal of approval, now $60
- Best Buy Labor Day sale discounts MacBooks, Apple Watch, iPads and more to new lows
The JBL Link 10 is a voice activated portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 10 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. This compact speaker is powered by a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers 5 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime. Featured with durable, waterproof fabric materials, JBL Link 10 is ready to outlast all your adventures. And with the Chromecast built-in, you can instantly start streaming to JBL Link 10 from your favorite music apps.
