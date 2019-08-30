Smartphone Accessories: JBL Link 10 Speaker with Google Assistant $40 (refurb), more

Harman Kardon’s eBay storefront offers the JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but we’ve seen it more recently at $100. Best Buy is currently charging full price. For the Google Assistant-centered smart home, this portable Bluetooth speaker is sure to get the job done. But there’s also built-in Chromecast support, so you can use it in tandem with other compatible devices in multi-room setups. Built-in battery provides up to five hours of playback. Includes 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The JBL Link 10 is a voice activated portable speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in. It’s your own personal Google. Always ready to help. You can ask it questions. And tell it to do things. The more you use it, the more useful it gets. Just start with “Ok Google” – a simple voice request triggers your JBL Link 10 to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora and more. This compact speaker is powered by a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers 5 hours of continuous, high-quality audio playtime. Featured with durable, waterproof fabric materials, JBL Link 10 is ready to outlast all your adventures. And with the Chromecast built-in, you can instantly start streaming to JBL Link 10 from your favorite music apps.

