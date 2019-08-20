The Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale is now live. We are looking at 15% markdowns sitewide as well as an additional 10% off using code LABORDAY10 at checkout. That’s up to 25% off the company’s wide selection of gorgeous Apple accessories from iPhone cases and iPad covers to MacBook bags, leather desktop gear and much more. You’ll receive free shipping on just about everything in the sale. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale:

As usual, its pretty hard to go wrong with this Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale. One sntadout here would have to be the brand new aviator-style Apple Watch bands that released back in July. Available in two styles, they regularly start at $100, but are now available from just $61.16 shipped using the above promo code. That’s slightly below our exclusive pre-order discount back in July and the best we have tracked. While they are available to order right now at the discounted rate, they will begin shipping in “late August”.

More Options:

Not only are all of the new arrivals marked down and eligible for the Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale code, but this will also work on the heavily discounted clearance section. Considering these “Mr. PQ deals” are already marked down as much as 50% before the 10% coupon code above, it makes sense that these listings are all final sale. Nonetheless, you’ll find massive discounts on everything from leather wallets and iPhone cases, to toiletry bags, iPad covers and much more.

Another great place to browse on the Pad & Quill site would have to be its leather wallet section. Not only will you find a plethora of gorgeous options with 25-year warranties attached, but there is also some amazing desktop accessories in there, all of which are eligible with the code above.

Outside of the Pad & Quill Labor Day Sale, we also have some great deals on official Apple accessories including the 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro Leather Sleeve from $58 and the official 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable at just $14. Be sure to browse through our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. And for additional deals on actual iPhones, MacBooks, iMacs and the rest of Apple’s product lineup, head over to our guide right here.

Aviator-style Apple Watch Bands:

Our full-grain leather Pilot’s Band features a stylish new shape and a distinctive rivet reinforcement inspired by the WWII B-Uhren bands. The rivet added grip and strength so the watch bands stayed in place and didn’t break during dog fights. Granted, it is highly unlikely any of us will be engaging in areal combat any time soon. However, it is hard not to appreciate the style and durability of those classic designs.

