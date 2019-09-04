Amazon has leather duffles, messenger bags, more from $19.50 (Up to 57% off)

- Sep. 4th 2019 9:03 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pennybuying and Aaron Leather Goods (Both with 98% positive feedback) via Amazon are offering some notable deals on leather duffles, messenger bags, and much more at up to 57% off. Just about all of which carry 4+ star ratings. With prices starting from $19.50 or so and running up to around $100, there is a number of different styles and selections to choose from. Whether it’s a new overnight duffle you’re after, a slick-looking folio for business trips or even a new leather toiletry bag, you’ll definitely want to head below for a closer look at our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

You still have some time left to score huge deals on leather bags at Pad & Quill (among many other things). And don’t miss the Herschel Supply Co. x Nordstrom pop-up line with new bags, and luggage. And you’ll find even more in our Fashion Guide as well.

Aaron Travel Duffel Weekender:

  • 100% PURE LEATHER: We at Aaron Leather make sure to deliver good quality products. The leather used in the Duffel Bag is Buffalo Leather which is known for its long term usage and durability.
  • COMPARTMENTS: There are total of FIVE COMPARTMENTS in the bag, there is one main compartment to keep your clothes and other essentials and 4 (2+2) side zipper pocket to keep all your tiny stuff like beauty kit or shaving kit.

Aaron Leather Goods

