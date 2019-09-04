Amazon has leather duffles, messenger bags, more from $19.50 (Up to 57% off)

100% PURE LEATHER: We at Aaron Leather make sure to deliver good quality products. The leather used in the Duffel Bag is Buffalo Leather which is known for its long term usage and durability.

COMPARTMENTS: There are total of FIVE COMPARTMENTS in the bag, there is one main compartment to keep your clothes and other essentials and 4 (2+2) side zipper pocket to keep all your tiny stuff like beauty kit or shaving kit.