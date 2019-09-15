Take up to 28% off car under-seat storage, mats, and more in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OEDRO Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 1,300+) via Amazon is offering a selection of its automative accessories at up to 28% off. Deals today start at $47.99 and everything ships free. You’ll find plenty of different ways to upgrade your car, from floor mats and under-seat storage to rear bumper trailer hitches and much more. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here, where nearly all of the discounted items carry solid 4+ star ratings.
Today’s Amazon Gold Box also has you covered with discounted paper shredders, Hanes baby cloths, and even more. So be sure to check out the one-day sales here for additional ways to save.
OEDRO Under Seat Storage Box features:
- Perfect solution for keeping your valuables stored away and out of sight.
- Great for tools, sports gear, winter accessories, hunting and fishing equipment.
- Store More: Adds lots of space and hides under the seat, letting you organize and store whatever you want!
- Made from a tough & durable PP material.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!