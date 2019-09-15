Take up to 28% off car under-seat storage, mats, and more in today’s Gold Box

- Sep. 15th 2019 10:33 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, OEDRO Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 1,300+) via Amazon is offering a selection of its automative accessories at up to 28% off. Deals today start at $47.99 and everything ships free. You’ll find plenty of different ways to upgrade your car, from floor mats and under-seat storage to rear bumper trailer hitches and much more. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here, where nearly all of the discounted items carry solid 4+ star ratings.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box also has you covered with discounted paper shredders, Hanes baby cloths, and even more. So be sure to check out the one-day sales here for additional ways to save.

OEDRO Under Seat Storage Box features:

  • Perfect solution for keeping your valuables stored away and out of sight.
  • Great for tools, sports gear, winter accessories, hunting and fishing equipment.
  • Store More: Adds lots of space and hides under the seat, letting you organize and store whatever you want!
  • Made from a tough & durable PP material.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
OEDRO

OEDRO

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go