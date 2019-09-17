Save $300 or more on Samsung’s Frame 4K HDR TV lineup at new all-time lows

Amazon is rolling out several discounts on Samsung’s Frame 4K HDR UHDTV in a variety of sizes starting at $897.99 shipped for the 43-inch model. Retailers like B&H, Best Buy and Walmart are getting in on the savings as well. Typically selling for $1,199, today’s price cut is $100 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. The Frame stands out from other TVs on the market thanks to its unique design that more naturally blends into your home. Gone is the usual black plastic casing, and instead you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Other highlights include smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Samsung Frame deals:

Get in the UHDTV game for less by opting for TCL’s 4K HDR Roku Smart TV instead. The 43-inch version will run you $300, while stepping up to a 50-inch configuration is $350. You’ll ditch the stylish design, while still enjoying smart capabilities and 4K HDR content.

Those looking to add smart capabilities to an existing TV are in luck, as we’re seeing some notable discounts today on streaming media players. Amazon is dishing out Fire TV deals from $25 and you’ll also find Google’s latest Chromecast on sale starting under $30.

