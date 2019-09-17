The folks at Skull and Co. have been ahead of the Switch accessory curve for quite some time. Over two years ago the brand launched the SwitchCase, beating the recent trend of grip-style cases for Nintendo’s hybrid console. Now Skull and Co. are back to tease its latest product, which looks to offer the same portable comfort for the Switch Lite with its GripCase. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming accessory.

Skull and Co. tease upcoming Switch Lite GripCase

We initially saw the brand’s Switch grip case land as a Kickstarter back in 2017. Following the accessory’s successful campaign, Skull and Co. has expanded its roster of add-ons for the hybrid gaming machine. Now it’s looking to give the same love towards the latest from Nintendo.

With the Switch Lite due out this Friday, the hype has continued to intensify as buyers wait for the prophesied delivery. Adding to that excitement, yet another accessory has surfaced to amplify the portable console’s gameplay. Ergonomics are not the Switch’s strong suit, something that is bound to rear its ugly head with the slimmed-down version.

Skull and Co. look to tackle that issue with its upcoming Switch Lite GripCase. Much like the brand’s existing accessory, you’ll be able to swap out different grip styles based on what’s comfortable. The promo photos currently showcase a yellow style to go alongside the matching colorway from Nintendo. But odds are when we officially see the case debut; there’ll be a version to pair with each style of Switch Lite.

While the brand may have been one of the first to debut a grip-style case for the original Switch, its already been beat to the punch here. HORI has already showcased a similar ergonomic form-factor with the Hybrid System Armor. But the release from Skull and Co. still manages to stand out.

For one, the interchangeable grips are unique to the Switch Lite GripCase as of now. It’s also noticeably thinner in size. HORI’s offering seeks to offer drop protection alongside adding comfort. Skull and Co. bypasses that in favor of a sleeker design, which plenty of on-the-go gamers will surely appreciate.

As of now, pricing has yet to be specified on the upcoming accessory. If it’s any indication, right now you can buy a GripCase for the standard Switch for $19. The odds are strong; we’ll end up seeing an entry price in the $15 range for the Switch Lite version, though that’s just this author’s guess.

