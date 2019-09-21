Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max Leather cases get first price drop to $40

Target is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case in Saddle Brown for $39.99 shipped. Also score the Pro Max Leather Case in Black for the same price. Typically selling for $49 direct from Apple, this is the first price drop we’ve seen on the latest official cases. If you’ve just unboxed your shiny new device and want to wrap it in a case made specially for the iPhone 11 Pro/Max, then this is a great opportunity to save while doing so. Both styles feature specially tanned and finished European leather that are said to develop a natural patina over time. Learn more in our hands-on with Apple’s latest roster of cases.

If you’d rather avoid paring the Apple premium, we’ve rounded up all of the best iPhone 11/Pro/Max case deals available right now, with prices starting from $3.

iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case features:

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk. They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!