Nintendo Switch Lite gets first discount to $170 in all three colors

GamerCandy via Rakuten is currently offering the Nintendo Switch Lite for $169.99 shipped when you’re signed into a Rakuten account and code SAVE15 has been applied at checkout. You’ll be able to choose between turquoise, yellow and grey colors. Normally selling for $200 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and just about everywhere else, today’s offer is the very first price drop we’ve seen and subsequently a new all-time low. Switch Lite features a 5.5-inch touchscreen and brings Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, and other hit titles to a more portable form-factor. Having just been released, ratings are light but positive thus far. I’ve been playing mine all weekend, and would definitely recommend from my initial impressions.

Use your savings from today’s sale to bring home Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Carry Case and Screen Protector for under $20 at Amazon. This first-party case will ensure your new portable console stays scratch-free while out and about, making it a no-brainer to pick up alongside Nintendo’s new handheld.

Nintendo Switch Lite features:

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more.

