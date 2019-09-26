Catch up on recent DC + Image comics with up to 80% off from $1 at ComiXology

Following Tuesday’s 80% off 80 collections sale, ComiXology is back with two recent hits-focused sales from DC and Image. You’ll be able to take up to 80% off a selection of graphic novels and single issue releases starting from under $1. Amongst all of the discounts, one standout is on Batman: White Knight for $7.99. That’s good for an $5 discount from the going rate and is the second best offer we’ve seen on a digital copy. White Knight features a different take on Batman, and follows the story of The Joker embarking on a quest to heal the city he once terrorized. Head below for even more top DC picks, as well as highlights from the Image sale.

Other notable discounts include:

Over on the Image side of today’s savings, you’ll find popular releases like Blackbird, Isola, and Black Cloud. Deals start at under $1 for the single issues, while graphic novels are in the $4 ballpark. Those in search of something a bit out of the ordinary from your average superhero stories will want to dive into the entire sale for a wide variety of series. There’s even the award-winning Battlepug: The Compugdium at $14 (Reg. $28).

And lastly, avid comic book fans will definitely want to check out ComiXology Unlimited. This monthly service not only gives you never-ending access to thousands of digital releases, but also takes an extra 10-15% off already-discounted novels. Get the full scoop in our getting started guide.

Batman: White Knight synopsis:

The impossible has happened: The Joker has become…sane. Batman: White Knight follows the man now known as Jack Napier as he embarks on a quest to heal the city he once terrorized. After reconciling with his long-suffering partner, Harley Quinn, he sets in motion a carefully plotted campaign to discredit the one person whom he views as Gotham City’s true enemy: Batman.

