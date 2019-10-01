Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System gets rare discount to $150

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ubiquiti AmpliFi Instant Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System two-pack for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Usually selling for $180 at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, is $4 under our previous mention and the best offer yet. Ubiquiti’s mesh Wi-Fi system includes two routers, which dish out dual band, 802.11ac connectivity with a combined 4,000-sq. ft. of coverage. Other notable features here include easy setup in “under two minutes,” a nifty touchscreen for viewing usage statistics, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Ubiquiti also just recently rolled out VPN support for its Amplifi systems, allowing you to enjoy browsing privacy while away from home. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the more premium feature set will definitely want to consider the budget-conscious Tenda Nova MW6 Wave 2 802.11ac system at $115. It can provide 6,000-sq. ft. of coverage, has three Gigabit Ethernet ports and is ideal for slightly larger homes than the featured deal.

Lastly, be sure to check out Ubiquiti’s new EdgeRouter 12P, as well as its recently-released UniFi FlexHD Access Point.

AmpliFi Instant Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Provide wide-ranging wireless coverage across your home with this AmpliFi instant Wi-Fi system. The included Android and iOS application offers configuration options, parental controls and guest control. Employ intuitive adjustments with the capacitive touchscreen display. This AmpliFi instant Wi-Fi system has a range of up to 4,000 sq. ft., providing superior coverage and eliminating dead zones.

