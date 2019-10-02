Upgrade to Klipsch’s attractive Sixes Speakers for $480 shipped (Reg. $600+)

- Oct. 2nd 2019 3:57 pm ET

0

Roberts LP (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Klipsch Sixes Powered Monitors (pair) for $479.95 shipped. Originally $800, they have begun to drop in price over the last several months or so to around $600 and are now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. Sporting 1-inch titanium-loaded tweeters with Tractrix horns and 6.5-inch woofers, these speakers will embarrass your built-in option without question. You’re looking at your typical RCA inputs here but The Sixes also have built-in Bluetooth so you can stream audio from anywhere directly to them. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you could certainly opt for a less expensive set of speakers, they will almost certainly be considerably underwhelming by comparison. But you might want to consider a pair of speakers stands if you’re looking to get The Sixes off your desktop. This set from Atlantic is adjustable and goes for $43 shipped with 4+ star ratings.

Any home music producers out there? We also still have a great deal on the KRK Rokit G3 8-inch Active Studio Monitors at $140 off for the pair. But if it’s home theater audio you’re after, look no further than the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar with Alexa at $449 (Reg. $699).

Klipsch Sixes Powered Monitors:

  • 1” Titanium-loaded Tweeters with Tractrix Horns
  • 6.5” Woofers with a Ported Enclosure
  • 1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for Phono/Line input versatility (Phono Pre-amp with ground screw terminal)

