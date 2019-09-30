Save up to $140 today on a pair of KRK Rokit G3 8-inch Active Studio Monitors

Amazon is now offering the KRK Rokit 8 G3 8-inch Active Studio Monitor (Single) for $179.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Regularly up to $250, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have tracked and is as much as $140 in savings when purchasing a pair. KRK makes some of the best studio monitors/speakers out there. The Rokit series is the company’s much more affordable lineup while still providing some of the best audio reproduction you could ask for. Outfitted with RCA, 1/4-inch TRS and XLR inputs, they will easily integrate into existing audio setups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As someone who has used both the Rokit line and VXT-series (plus the predecessors) for over 10 years, I can easily recommend anything by the company. While I might suggest forking out for some high quality XLR cables at some point, you can certainly get away with some AmazonBasics cables in the meantime. Starting from just $7, your KRKs will not have a set in the box, so don’t get stuck without any.

However, if it’s more about form over function for you, that yellow and black colorway might not work for your decor. We also have the Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar at $449 (Reg. $699), the Google Home Max Speaker for $212, and Apple’s HomePod from $229 (Reg. $299).

KRK Rokit 8 G3 8″ Active Studio Monitor :

8″ Lightweight, Glass-Aramid Composite Woofer Delivers Clear Midrange and Tight Bass Response Down to 35Hz

1″ Soft-dome Tweeter Provides Pristine Clarity and Extended Response Up to 35kHz

Radiused Front Baffle Reduces Distortion From Diffraction

Peak SPL : 109dB

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!