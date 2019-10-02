Sega Genesis Mini console with 42 games now down to $67 shipped (Reg. $79)

Geek Alliance via Rakuten is offering the Sega Genesis Mini console for $66.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply coupon code GAL12 at checkout. Regularly $79 at Amazon and Walmart, this is one of the first notable deals we have tracked on Sega’s miniature console re-release. Packing 42-built-in games and everything you need to get going in the box, we loved it about as much as everyone else in our hands-on review. We said the “Sega Genesis Mini is a great way to relive some glorious classic gaming.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can find more details on the Sega Genesis Mini in our review plus even more details right here. However, if you don’t like the idea of having another miniature console in your game room, consider picking up some of these classics for a machine you already have. The Sega Genesis Classics collection contains over 50 games for under $20 Prime shipped and will work on your Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

Sega Genesis Mini Console:

The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit.

The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box!

Box contents: Sega Genesis Mini console and 2 wired controllers, 40 games + 2 bonus games, power cable and USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

