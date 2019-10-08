Keep ice cold for 5-days: Coleman’s 50-Qt. Cooler is now $30 (Reg. up to $50)

Walmart is now offering the Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels for $29.82 in all colours. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $49 at Walmart, this model starts at $40 on Amazon and goes up to $50 depending on the color. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best we can find. Ideal for all of your fall camping, fishing and hunting trips, the Coleman Xtreme can keep ice cold for up to 5 days. Along with the ability to carry 84 cans, it also features a “Have-A-Seat lid” that supports up to 250-pounds. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if 5 days of ice retention is overkill for you, there are more basic models that will certainly get the job done. This Coleman 48-Quart Performance Cooler is nearly as big as today’s featured deal, will keep ice cold for 3-days and sells on Amazon for under $24 Prime shipped. Another option to consider would be the Igloo Island Breeze which features the same capacity and goes for $27 shipped.

Speaking of preparing for outdoor adventures this fall, The North Face, Marmot, and more are up to 65% off at Backcountry today. We also have this 6-piece Ozark Camping Kit for $69 (Reg. $98).

Coleman 50-Quart Xtreme Heavy-Duty Cooler:

To be exact, this cooler keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90Â°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls. Large enough to hold 84 cans, this spacious cooler transports and chills enough food and drinks to keep the entire party fueled and refreshed for the duration of your adventures.

