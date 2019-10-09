Bring the ASUS Gladius II Gaming Mouse to your battlestation for $50 ($35 off)

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Gladius II Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Having just dropped from $85, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it drop below $60. This wired gaming mouse from ASUS features an esports-grade 162000 DPI optical sensor, Aura RGB lighting, and more. Thanks to the included DPI target button, you’ll also be able to alter sensitivity on-the-fly for added precision when needed. Note: stock is running low at Amazon, though more is on the way. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Want to double down on the RGB vibes from today’s lead deal? Then consider putting your savings towards this well-reviewed RGB mousepad at $19. It not only includes multicolor LED lighting, but also has a slick surface to take full advantage of the Gladius II’s high-precision optical sensor. Over 400 customers have 4.8/5 star rating.

And speaking of RGB, you’ll definitely want to check out our series on how to build the ultimate Chroma Cave. Dive into our hands-on with the Razer Blade 15 to start. Or kickstart your gaming setup with these HP and OVERPOWERED PCs on sale from $558.

ASUS ROG Gladius II Wired Gaming Mouse features:

Eclipse the competition with this Asus ROG Gladius II Origin mouse. Its 12,000 DPI sensor ensures precise control and quick response times, and its Aura RGB lighting lets you customize the gaming experience. This Asus ROG Gladius II Origin mouse has an exclusive push-fit switch design that lets you vary click resistance using easily replaceable Omron switches.

