Become the monarch in Kingdom New Lands for iOS, now 50% off via the App Store

Kingdom: New Lands for iOS is now available at 50% off. The regularly $10 title is now available for download on the App Store for just $4.99. Only once in the last couple years have we seen it go for less. In this one, you become the monarch of your own kingdom. Players must “explore the lands for resources, recruit loyal subjects, and shore up defenses” to protect the people from a dark presence. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,100 gamers all-time. More details below.

On top of the 50% price drop on Kingdom New Lands, we also have even more deals in today's roundup. That includes titles like Dandara, Do.List: To Do List Organizer, Kathy Rain, and many more.

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $20, Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 $20, more

Kingdom: New Lands:

In Kingdom: New Lands, you take on the role of a monarch struggling to build your kingdom up from nothing. Explore the lands for resources, recruit loyal subjects, and shore up your defenses — but make haste, for when nightfall comes, a dark and greedy presence awaits…Kingdom: New Lands provides a welcome yet challenging & strategic experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Building upon the award-winning twist on tower defense gameplay and mystery of classic Kingdom.

