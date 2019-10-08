OXXO and its ever evolving iOS puzzles now matching all-time low: $1 (50% off)

- Oct. 8th 2019 5:04 pm ET

“OXXO” for iOS is described as an “ever evolving puzzle game.” Much like the developer’s other experiences, this is a casual game filled with colorful blocks for you to rearrange in just the right way to move on. This 3D puzzler is regularly $2 on the App Store but is the recipient of a 50% price drop today. Now available for download at just $1, this is only the second time we have seen the game on sale and is matching the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 gamers. More details and gameplay footage below.

iOS Universal: “OXXO”: $1 (Reg. $2)

“OXXO”:

-Discover the game on your own, no tutorials!

-Play with the blocks. You can’t loose in OXXO!

-Rotate them like in no other game before.

-Use all 3 Dimensions 🙂

-Sometimes you’ll have to think a bit.

