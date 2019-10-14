Smartphone Accessories: Ainope iPhone 11 Clear Case $5 (55% off), more

AI-Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,800+) via Amazon offers the Ainope iPhone 11 Clear Case for $4.94 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code S3D5TF6N at checkout. Typically selling for $11, today’s offer is good for a 55% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen. Whether you can’t decide on which style case to grab for the iPhone 11, or you’re waiting for a sale on Apple’s official offerings, scoring this discounted option is a great way to keep one’s device protected in the meantime. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case is said to defend against up to 6.6-foot drops and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 120 customers.

With the precise cutouts, this iPhone 11 case clear is 1:1 perfectly fit your phone, you can easily access to all buttons of your cellphone with this case. Also this case featured anti-yellowing and maintains long lasting high definition transparency. This iPhone 11 case passes both back and front dropping test of 6.6ft with upgrade invisible airbags on four corners. 360°fully coverage which efficiently anti-falling. The screen edge raised 0.6mm, camera edge raised 1mm to prevent your phone screen from scratching.

