Spice up game night from $3.50: Scrabble, Jenga, Rubik’s Cube, Monopoly, more

Amazon is offering the official Hasbro Scrabble board game for $10.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is within $1 or so of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and is now the current best we can find. No board game collection is complete without a copy of Scrabble. This set includes one game board, 100 wooden letter tiles, 4 tile racks, and a drawstring bag to carry it in. But the official Scrabble players dictionary to make sure no one is cheating comes separately. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now you could always just opt for the free-to-play iOS version of Scrabble right here. But it’s just not quite the same when your opponents aren’t in the same room with you. If you’re looking for some actual board game alternatives, hit up the list below. You’ll find several options starting from $3.50 that deserve a place in your collection.

More Board Game/Classic Toy Deals:

Hasbro Scrabble Board Game:

Classic Scrabble game has the letter tiles and game guide for a wordy showdown

Store the tiles In the drawstring bag

Every letter counts in Scrabble

Includes 1 game board, 100 wooden letter tiles, 4 tile racks, 1 drawstring letter bag and game guide

