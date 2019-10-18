ComiXology is ending the week by kicking off a notable up to 88% off sale on various DC graphic novels and single issue comics from under $1. While it’s hard to go wrong with any of the discounted reads, one standout is the updated 2019 edition of Watchmen at $5.99. Normally selling for $17, today’s offer is good for a 65% discount. While this is the first offer on this version, we’ve seen other digital copies of the New York Times best-selling novel go for as low as $5 in the past. With HBO’s Watchmen series officially debuting this weekend, now is a great time to read up on the classic. And since the show will be a direct sequel to this comic, diving into this 415-page novel will help prime you for what to expect. Head below for additional comic deals.

Other notable DC deals include:

Marvel fans are also in luck today, as you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a variety of Champions releases. You’ll also be able to lock-in some notable price cuts on novels staring the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl. In both cases, deals start at under $1 here, just like with the DC and Watchmen comics sale above.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Watchmen synopsis:

Considered the greatest graphic novel in the history of the medium, the Hugo Award-winning story chronicles the fall from grace of a group of superheroes plagued by all-too-human failings. Along the way, the concept of the superhero is dissected as an unknown assassin stalks the erstwhile heroes.

