Amazon offers new all-time lows on LEGO Star Wars, Minecraft, and more from $6

- Oct. 21st 2019 11:15 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars Sandcrawler for $70 shipped. Also available at Target. Typically fetching $110, today’s offer takes off $40 and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen all-time. This 1,239-piece kit stacks up to over seven-inches high and 12-inches long. It also includes a Luke Skywalker and two Jawa minifigures, alongside an RA-7, R5-A2 astromech droid, and more to recreate scenes from A New Hope and other Tatooine adventures. I picked up this kit the last time it went on sale and can highly recommend it to LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. Note: Shipping is delayed a week or so at Amazon. More below from $6.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the LEGO Overwatch Dorado Showdown kit for $17.99. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 28% discount, is $2 under the previous mention, and the second-best we’ve tracked. Learn more in our hands-on review where we said the build results in “a near-perfect vignette” that is “one of the best playsets we’ve seen from LEGO in recent years.”

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Looking for even more LEGO Star Wars action? Don’t forget that right now you can adopt the life-sized Porg kit at a new low of $35 (Reg. $60), plus more from $7. Also, be sure to check out our recent reviews on the LEGO Resistance A-Wing Starfighter and Y-Wing Bomber.

