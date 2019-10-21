Save 45% on an 8-pack of RAVPower rechargeable AA batteries, now just $13

RAVPower Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering an 8-pack of its Rechargeable AA Batteries Plus Charger for $12.99 Prime shipped when the code KIAPZMIB is used at checkout. This is 45% off the regular rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering eight AA batteries and a charger, you’ll be able to run an Xbox controller for many months before having to plug back in. Going rechargeable on your batteries not only helps the environment by reducing waste, but also cuts down on your cost as you won’t have to keep buying new packs. Ratings are thin but positive here and RAVPower is well-rated overall.

Nomad Base Station

For comparison, the AmazonBasics Ni-MH AA & AAA Battery Charger is $11 Prime shipped without any additional batteries. Today’s lead deal is one of the best prices you’ll find for a charger and batteries. However, for those who don’t care about recharging, the 20-pack of AmazonBasics AA Batteries is just $8.50 Prime shipped.

One of the best ways to save even more money this winter is to use an energy monitoring smart plug or a smart thermostat. You’ll find those and more in our smart home and green deals guides, helping you to always know what the best deals are in both categories.

RAVPower Rechargeable AA Battery features:

Efficient Charging: Smart USB Charger is built for AA/AAA batteries; 4 charging slots that supply individual charge per slot(Note: There are 2 negative pins on the same card slot, the short pin is used to charge AAA batteries, and the long pin is used to charge AA batteries. )

Safe & Reliable: Built-in short-circuit and over-charge protection; LED indicator lights that are red during charge and green when fully charged.

Long Life Cycle: The batteries boast up to 1000 recharging cycles plus they retain 70% of their charge after one year of non-use.

Package Contents: 8 pack of rechargeable AA Ni-MH 1. 2V 2600mAh batteries with smart charger and micro USB cable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!