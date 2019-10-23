Tiny Scanner Pro for iOS gets extremely rare price drop, now $3 (Reg. $5)

Tiny Scanner Pro is the “little app that scans everything.” It turns your iPhone or iPad into a portable scanner for photos, documents, receipts and anything else you might need a digital copy of. The app was just recently updated for iOS 13 and is now seeing a very rare price drop. Having sat at $5 for many years, you can now download it for $2.99. This is the first price drop of any kind since 2015. Needless to say, if you want to have a tiny scanner in your pocket at all times, now’s the time to make the move. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 users all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Tiny Scanner Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

Tiny Scanner Pro :

Tiny Scanner Pro – The little app that scans everything

* Scan documents, photos, receipts, or just about anything

* Lightning fast and gorgeously designed for both iPhone and iPad

* Batch mode combines multiple scans into a single PDF

