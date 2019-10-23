Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter Iceborne Master $45, Darksiders III $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Editionon Xbox One and PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the best price we have tracked. Including both Monster Hunter: World and the Iceborne expansion, this is almost like getting two games in one here. It would cost you $60 on Amazon right now to buy the main game and the expansion separately. This is quite a significant add-on as well with completely new environments (New World and Hoarfrost Reach), a series of new monsters to hunt and all the armor/weapons you can craft from them. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Prey, Dishonored 2, Darksiders III, NBA 2K20, Outlast 2, and more.

