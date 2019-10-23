Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter Iceborne Master $45, Darksiders III $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Editionon Xbox One and PS4 for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is a new Amazon all-time low and matching the best price we have tracked. Including both Monster Hunter: World and the Iceborne expansion, this is almost like getting two games in one here. It would cost you $60 on Amazon right now to buy the main game and the expansion separately. This is quite a significant add-on as well with completely new environments (New World and Hoarfrost Reach), a series of new monsters to hunt and all the armor/weapons you can craft from them. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Prey, Dishonored 2, Darksiders III, NBA 2K20, Outlast 2, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Prey $6 (Reg. $12+) | Amazon
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- NBA 2K20 $30 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Outlast 2 $9 (Reg. $30) | eShop
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $45 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
-
- Login and use code GAL8B at checkout
- Releases Oct. 25th
- Rage 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $46 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code NWD8 at checkout
- Fallout 4 GOTY $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Skyrim VR $27 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Resident Evil 2 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- The Evil Within 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- Overcooked! 2 $16 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
