Add Seagate’s 1TB portable hard drive at new Amazon low of $40

Amazon offers the Seagate Portable 1TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $50 like most 1TB portable hard drives these days at Amazon. This is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Seagate’s 1TB portable hard drive is perfect for backing up your data through Time Machine, toting around your photos, videos and other content, or simply adding storage to a gaming console. It features USB 3.0 connectivity and has a matte outer shell. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

You’ll note that today’s lead deal is a USB 3.0 hard drive. If you’re rocking the latest Macs, you may want to consider grabbing a USB-A to C adapter for easy connectivity. This $8 option from nonda has a slim design that won’t take up too much room. It’s also available in three different colors to match your Mac’s design. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Seagate Portable 1TB Hard Drive features:

Easily store and access 1TB of content on the go with the Seagate Portable Drive, a USB external hard drive

Designed to work with Windows or Mac computers, this external hard drive makes backup a snap just drag and drop

To get set up, connect the portable hard drive to a computer for automatic recognition no software required

This USB drive provides plug and play simplicity with the included 18 inch USB 3.0 cable

