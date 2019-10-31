Thursday Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban, Sperry, eufy Robovac, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Ray-Ban sunglasses up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale from $60
- Score Marmot, Stoic, Gerry, and more from just $15 at Steep and Cheap
- Cabella’s is having a Holiday Kickoff Sale offers up to 50% off top brands
- Reebok offers 30-50% off with promo code GETMORE at checkout
- adidas currently has its popular Superstar Shoes for $50 (Reg. $100)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sperry’s Halloween Sale offers select sneakers from just $31 + free shipping
- GAP Factory’s Halloween Flash Sale takes an extra 31% off sitewide from $12
- Kate Spade updates your accessories with extra 30% off all sale styles
- J.Crew takes an extra 30% off all sale styles just in time for cooler weather
- Today only, H&M takes 25% off any item sitewide + free shipping
Home Goods and more |
- Let eufy’s Alexa-ready RoboVac 35C clean the house for you: $180 (Reg. $300)
- Cosori’s highly-rated air fryers start at $69 in today’s Gold Box (30% off)
- Üllo’s Wine Purifier + free 10-pack of filters now down to $40 ($90 value)
- Bella’s Belgian Maker cooks 4 waffles at once for $20 shipped (Reg. up to $40)
- Spruce up a home office with Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk: $47.50 (Save $30)
