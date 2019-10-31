Go truly wireless with today’s Gold Box earbud deals from $28 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GeeKee Direct via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its true wireless earbuds. Its 2019 True Wireless Earbuds are now on sale for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Features include Bluetooth 5.0, a 15-hour battery charging case, IPX5 water-resistance, 6mm “premium quality” drivers and more. You can even use Mono mode to pair each earbud with a different device. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s true wireless earbuds Gold Box sale right here. You’ll find the previous generation version with a very similar design and even higher ratings for $27.99 shipped. Also regularly $50, this is the lowest we have tracked on this set too. You can expect a slightly better audio quality with the featured deal above, but the feature set is mostly the same otherwise.

Prefer you some AirPods instead? Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case hit the Amazon low at $65 and elago’s AirPods Strap secures your earbuds for $8 Prime shipped.

GeeKee True Wireless Earbuds:

Enhanced Stable Bluetooth connection of true wireless earbuds delivered by Bluetooth 5.0 technology chip. Push both earbuds out of the charging case, they will pair to each other automatically. Than just search and connect to Geekee G450 via your device, begin to enjoy the wireless audio. After initial pairing Geekee wireless headphones will connect to your phone automatically during take them out of the charging case.

