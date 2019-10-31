Go truly wireless with today’s Gold Box earbud deals from $28 (30% off)

- Oct. 31st 2019 9:19 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $28
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GeeKee Direct via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its true wireless earbuds. Its 2019 True Wireless Earbuds are now on sale for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Features include Bluetooth 5.0, a 15-hour battery charging case, IPX5 water-resistance, 6mm “premium quality” drivers and more. You can even use Mono mode to pair each earbud with a different device. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s true wireless earbuds Gold Box sale right here. You’ll find the previous generation version with a very similar design and even higher ratings for $27.99 shipped. Also regularly $50, this is the lowest we have tracked on this set too. You can expect a slightly better audio quality with the featured deal above, but the feature set is mostly the same otherwise.

Prefer you some AirPods instead? Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case hit the Amazon low at $65 and elago’s AirPods Strap secures your earbuds for $8 Prime shipped.

GeeKee True Wireless Earbuds:

Enhanced Stable Bluetooth connection of true wireless earbuds delivered by Bluetooth 5.0 technology chip. Push both earbuds out of the charging case, they will pair to each other automatically. Than just search and connect to Geekee G450 via your device, begin to enjoy the wireless audio. After initial pairing Geekee wireless headphones will connect to your phone automatically during take them out of the charging case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
30% off from $28

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
GeeKee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard