GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Light Switch has fallen to a new 2019 low at $30.50

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch for $30.45 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and is the best we’ve seen in 2019. This toggle-style Z-Wave light switch from GE can integrate with a variety of smart home platforms thanks to Z-Wave support. That inclusion also means that this one is more reliable than alternatives centered around Wi-Fi connectivity. This smart light switch also features a built-in Z-Wave Plus repeater, expanding your setup so that other devices can take advantage of the improved range. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 370 customers.

If installing an in-wall light switch is out of the question, grab the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Plug for $28.50 at Amazon instead. Not only will you save a few extra dollars, but you’re looking at a more simple installation process. It’ll be able to control everything from lamps to other appliances and even your indoor holiday lights.

For more ways to expand your Alexa or Assistant setup, don’t for get that we’re seeing the Lenovo Smart Clock bundled with two smart home devices on sale for $56 ($140 value). Plus, Amazon has a variety of Echo device discounts today from $30 that are certainly worth checking out.

GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Light Switch features:

Expand your control with the GE-branded Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Switch. When paired with a compatible hub, the hardwired smart switch operates lighting, fans, pumps and more through individual commands and programmed settings. Wirelessly control and schedule indoor or outdoor fixtures for effortless management of your home. Your automation possibilities are seemingly infinite when connected to hubs from Wink, SmartThings, HomeSeer, Vera, Nexia and more.

