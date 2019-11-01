Save $800 on the ROG Strix Scar II gaming laptop with RTX 2070, more from $480

Amazon is offering the Asus ROG Strix Scar II Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. While this laptop has been fetching around $1,500 at Amazon lately, the original price of this laptop is $2,000 (which it still fetches at Best Buy), and this is the best we’ve tracked historically. Sporting Intel’s 6-core i7 processor and NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2070 graphics card, this laptop is built to handle it all. Plus, the display features a 144Hz refresh rate, which is perfect for high-speed and intense gaming like what Modern Warfare brings to the table. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Head below for even more deals from $480.

Other laptops on sale:

Other early Black Friday computer deals:

With some of your savings, be sure to pick up an AmazonBasics Laptop Stand with prices starting at just $8 Prime shipped to keep your new computer cool and elevated.

We also recommend checking out the tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag at $34 shipped on Amazon. I have tomtoc sleeves for my iPad and MacBook and absolutely love the compartments, so a shoulder bag from them would be a great addition to any laptop here.

Asus ROG Strix Scar II features:

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 (base: 1215 MHz, Boost: 1440 MHz; TDP: 115W)

Intel Core i7 8750H Hexa Core processor

144Hz 3ms 15.6” 1920×1080 IPS Type Display

16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD | Windows 10 Home

Gigabit wave 2 Wi Fi 5 (802.11AC) | Quad antennas and ROG RangeBoost technology provides up to 30% wider coverage. Bluetooth 5.0

