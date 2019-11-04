We’re only a few days into November and Black Friday ads are continuously rolling in. This morning we’ve already covered CVS, Petco, and Office Depot. The latest to show up is the Kmart Black Friday ad, and it has several notable deals worth scoping out here and potentially hitting up once the sales begin. This year’s Kmart Black Friday ad reveals that stores will open at 6 am on Thanksgiving day and hundreds of doorbusters will be cycled throughout both Thursday and Friday. Continue reading to find out what else Kmart has in store for Black Friday shoppers.

Kmart ad unveils Black Friday discounts

With loads of stores catering to online shoppers this Black Friday, Kmart has no intention of being left out. The store is joining in with doorbusters being made available both online and in-stores on Thanksgiving day. For those that don’t mind hitting up physical stores, they will be able to sidestep the abnormally-high free shipping requirement of $59+ spending.

Kmart’s highlighted deals do not stray too far from product categories likely to be expected. Shoppers will find products ranging from fashion to Christmas decor, games to toys, and much more.

BOGO 50% off games and toys, more

While electronic discounts are bound to be popular this Black Friday, Kmart is taking things in a different direction with a focus on fashion, toys, games sporting goods, and more. To some, this is bound to deliver a breath of fresh air and a much-needed break from screen time throughout the holiday season.

When it comes to games, titles specifically mentioned in the Kmart Black Friday ad include Catan, Battleship, Monopoly, and more. Kmart’s toy and game BOGO sale delivers 50% off the second item purchased. This makes it a great place to stock up on fun products to help friends and family keep busy and have a great time during downtime from work and school.

Other notable deals include:

