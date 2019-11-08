With the release of the Disney+ streaming service right around the corner, ComiXology is ending the week by offering a selection of discounts on Dark Horse Disney comics starting at under $1. Included in the sale are all of the expected big series including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Wreck It Ralph, Zootopia, and more. One standout is on Frozen: Reunion Road at $2.99. Down from $6, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This novel is a perfect way to hold your kids over until Frozen II’s theatrical release later in the month and is packed with all of the Elsa, Anna, and Olaf action you’d expect. Head below for more highlights from the Disney comics sale, or for other discounts from ComiXology.

Other standouts in the Disney comics sale:

Now that you’ve stocked up the digital library for your little ones, it’s time to treat yourself to some new reads. That’s where ComiXology’s Marvel New Mutants sale comes into play, offering a selection of X-Men comics and more from under $1. Amongst all of these deals, one that’s definitely worth checking out is X-Force: Cable & the New Mutants at $5.99. Down from $17, today’s offer is good for a 65% discount. If that’s not your speed, swing by the entire selection of novels right here.

If today’s sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

