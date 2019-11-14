Aukey’s $4.50 Prime shipped mouse pad belongs on every desk

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Medium Mouse Pad for $4.79 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down from its $7 regular price and is one of the largest discounts that we’ve tracked historically. A mouse pad is perfect for keeping your desk surface clean and making sure that your tracking is always on point. This model features a washable design that makes cleaning up a breeze. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While there aren’t many mouse pads available for less, there are other ways to up your working area without breaking the bank. Microsoft’s wireless mouse is currently on sale for $8, which is a steal of a deal.

You can also shop Aukey’s USB-C hub deals with prices starting at $10. If your desktop or laptop has USB-C, these hubs will give you even more I/O than is included from the factory at budget-friendly prices.

Aukey Mouse Pad features:

Smooth & Stable Mouse Movement: Soft cloth surface with rubber base ensures precise, accurate mouse control and consistent stability on your desk

Simple & Durable: No big logo or graphic across the pad to distract you during intensive gaming sessions. Stitched edges effectively prevent fraying

