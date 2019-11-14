Jackery’s Explorer 240 comes with its SolarSaga Panel at $369 ($430 value)

- Nov. 14th 2019 4:27 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 bundled with its SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel for $368.78 shipped when adding both to your cart and applying code JACKERYCARE at checkout. Usually picking up both the power station and solar panel would run you $430, with today’s offer saving you $61 and beating the value of their combined Amazon lows by $13. Grabbing this bundle is a perfect way to upgrade your mobile charing setup for camping trips or football tailgates. Both carry items carry 4.7+ star ratings from hundreds of shoppers and you can dive into our hands-on review for either the Explorer 240 or SolarSaga to learn more. Head below for extra details.

Explorer 240 features a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, an AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. SolarSaga on the other hand makes refueling the power station a cinch, even when away from an outlet. 

If you’re looking to get in the Jackery power station game for less, you can score the lower-end 167Wh version for $130 when you clip the on-page coupon. Or to pocket even more savings, this RAVPower 20100mAh Power Bank may fit the bill instead. At $80, it can dish out up to 50W of power from an AC outlet, and more.

Jackery Explorer 240 features:

The Explorer 240 lithium battery pack, boasts a 240Wh capacity to keep your devices charged. This portable power station is lightweight at just 6.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle, making it more portable. Take the lightweight generator Explorer 240 with you on camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road, excursions, or anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate.

