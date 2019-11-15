Expand your Plex server with Seagate’s IronWolf 4TB NAS HDD at $90 (Reg. $100)

Newegg is offering the Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped when the code EMCUUUA33 is used at checkout. This is down from its $100 current list price, beats our last mention by $10, and is the best available. Seagate’s IronWolf series are specifically designed to be used in NAS system, as it’s built to run 24/7/365. I use some IronWolf drives in my NAS and love them. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, if you don’t have a NAS to put the drive in, opt instead for a WD Blue 2TB model. It’s just $55 shipped on Amazon, which is nearly 50% below today’s lead deal. Now, it does have half the space that the IronWolf does, and isn’t specifically built for 24/7/365 usage, but it’s a great option for storing games and documents.

For desktop storage, check out this killer deal we have on WD’s 10TB Elements USB 3.0 model. It’s down to $160, which is 20% off its regular rate of $200.

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance

Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 4TB and cache of up to 64MB

Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more

Easily monitor the health of drives using the integrated IronWolf Health Management system and enjoy long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF

